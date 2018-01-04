Sailing Expo hits as Clipper Race lands

Sailing: Inspired by the prospect of the coming Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival to get on the water yourself?

If so the Whitsunday Sailing Club can help.

Running in conjunction with the Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival, the recently renovated WSC is holding its inaugural season opening and sailing expo from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, January 21.

In addition to the official opening of the 2018 sailing season and sail past, the sailing expo will provide an opportunity for community members to meet with club members and see first-hand a range of sailing activities and club facilities.

There will also be opportunities to go for a sail, either on an offshore keelboat, offshore multi-hull or off the beach dinghy if the weather permits.

Entry is by gold coin donation, with proceeds going to UNICEF, the official charity of the 2017-2018 Clipper Race.

Sailing officer Ross Chisholm said sailing was a suitable activity for everyone from age 9 to 90, and a great family sport.

"The WSC offers a range of learn to sail courses for both adults and children, conducted by Australian Sailing qualified instructors.”

In addition, the sailing expo will include free entertainment for the whole family, and an opportunity to meet club sponsors and discuss their services.