Sailing expo kicks off 2018 calender of events

The Whitsunday Sailing Club open day on Sunday.
by Peter Carruthers

THE opening of the new year's sailing season at the Whitsunday Sailing Club got the young and old on the water ahead of the club's 2018 events on Sunday.

Incorporated in the inaugural sailing expo event was a sail past and the blessing of the fleet by skipper of The Joshua C, Robin Cooke.

Sailing officer at the club Ross Chisholm said the day was all about finding out what the club does and what the sport of dinghy sailing was all about.

"Whether it be learning to sail, crewing on an boat or volunteering,” he said.

"There is opportunity to become a world champion at the same time if you want to go cruising you can do that.

"One of the beauties of the sport is there is no age barriers, there is no gender bias.”

Chisholm said the learn to sail program offered the perfect summer sport option for Whitsunday kids.

Topics:  off beach sailing rs quest sailing sailing expo whitsundays whitsunday sailing club

Whitsunday Times

