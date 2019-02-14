Sailor winched off bulk carrier near Abbot Point

A man was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital yesterday after suffering from a serious cardiac condition while on board bulk carrier True Endurance.

A SAILOR was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital yesterday after suffering a serious cardiac condition while on board a bulk carrier near Abbot Point, Bowen.

RACQ CQ Rescue winched the 48-year-old Filipino man off True Endurance, 18km north of Abbot Point, just after 2pm.

A critical care paramedic and a rescue crewman were winched onto the deck of the vessel with medical equipment and an Air Rescue Vest (ARV) as weight restrictions prevented the helicopter from landing.

#RACQ #CQRescue now headed to Bowen to airlift a patient from a bulk carrier near Bowen. pic.twitter.com/t9RVCHJYwT — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) February 11, 2019

Once stabilised, the man was secured into the ARV and winched into the helicopter within 30 minutes of its arrival.

The helicopter refuelled at Whitsunday Coast Airport in Proserpine before taking the man to Mackay Base Hospital where he arrived just after 5pm.

A Mackay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said the man was in a stable condition this morning.