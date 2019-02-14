Menu
Login
A man was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital yesterday after suffering from a serious cardiac condition while on board bulk carrier True Endurance.
A man was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital yesterday after suffering from a serious cardiac condition while on board bulk carrier True Endurance. RACQ CQ Rescue
News

Sailor winched off bulk carrier near Abbot Point

Claudia Alp
by
12th Feb 2019 9:04 AM

A SAILOR was airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital yesterday after suffering a serious cardiac condition while on board a bulk carrier near Abbot Point, Bowen.

RACQ CQ Rescue winched the 48-year-old Filipino man off True Endurance, 18km north of Abbot Point, just after 2pm.

A critical care paramedic and a rescue crewman were winched onto the deck of the vessel with medical equipment and an Air Rescue Vest (ARV) as weight restrictions prevented the helicopter from landing.

Once stabilised, the man was secured into the ARV and winched into the helicopter within 30 minutes of its arrival.

The helicopter refuelled at Whitsunday Coast Airport in Proserpine before taking the man to Mackay Base Hospital where he arrived just after 5pm.

A Mackay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said the man was in a stable condition this morning.

abbot point bulk carrier helicopter mackay base hospital medical racq cq rescue true endurance whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Toddler rushed to hospital after near drowning

    Toddler rushed to hospital after near drowning

    News A toddler has been taken to Bowen Hospital in a serious but stable condition following a near drowning incident today.

    Vote could see Costigan banned from Whitsunday schools

    Vote could see Costigan banned from Whitsunday schools

    News Vote could see Costigan banned from Whitsunday schools

    Whitsundays praised for being 'hardy' during severe weather

    Whitsundays praised for being 'hardy' during severe weather

    News Whitsundays praised for being 'hardy' during severe weather

    Council to lobby all parties about highway

    Council to lobby all parties about highway

    News Mayor Andrew Willcox says something needs to be done about potholes.