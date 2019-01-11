Sailors refreshed and back on clear waters

TWILIGHT RACING: After a week off during the Christmas period, the weekly Whitsunday Sailing Club twilight yacht race was back in full swing on January 2.

With the threat of Cyclone Penny looming, the fleet of 10 boats made the most of the opportunity to get out for a pleasant sail in winds ranging from 10-30 knots.

While QMS (John Galloway) thought that he had nailed the best start in the middle of the starting line, a fast-charging Twister (Kevin Fogarty) powered through to take the coveted prize.

Twister kept the pace going, leading the fleet around the first lap before getting into a duel with the bigger and faster Reignition (Charles Wallis).

While this was happening, QMS and Syzygy (Errol Goodwin) split tacks, heading further out to sea and picking up a wind shift which brought QMS out ahead, and Syzygy third.

On the next lap, the fleet, except QMS, headed out looking for that wind shift, while QMS headed into shore, another winning move. By the end of the third lap, the positions were settled, with QMS first home, but second on corrected time, while Syzygy finished third, which was enough to give them first place on corrected time.

A close battle for the best start in Division 3 saw Infarrction (Carol Roberts) starting on port tack and Lama (Lew Tuck) starting on starboard tack.

When they finally crossed, it was Lama who held the upper hand, and hence the best start award.

Infarrction soon powered away from her smaller rivals, with Kameruka (Mark Beale) and Masquerade (Tom Vujasinovic) in close pursuit.

Positions remained static for most of the race, as the fleet completed their two-lap course.

Ultimately Infarrction finished more than two minutes ahead of Kameruka, with Masquerade a further 40 seconds behind.

On corrected time, however, Masquerade took the time honours by 19 seconds from Infarrction, with Kameruka a further minute behind.