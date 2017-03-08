Sailors sign on for Race Week

Top Gun, a Crowther 50 catamaran from NSW, is the first yacht to enter ABRW 2017.

ONLINE entry is open and the Notice of Race online for Whitsunday Sailing Club's 2017 Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing to be held from August 10 to 17 in the beautiful Whitsundays.

No sooner had WSC opened entries on the official race website, than Darren Drew had entered Top Gun, his Crowther 50 catamaran from NSW.

"First to enter, first to start and first to finish -

I'm setting the bar high,” Drew said.

"I like dealing with stuff straight away, I'm not a last-minute person,” he said, adding that Top Gun would celebrate its 30th birthday on April 27, "the same day as my wife's birthday”.

The Sydney sailor said he wanted to see all of Australia's best multi-hulls at the event.

"Get those entries in, I want to sail against the best multi competition I can. I've got new sails and new foils,” he said.

If that was not enough enticement, Drew added: "Airlie Beach Race Week provides the best sailing of anyone in the Whitsundays and it's got the best courses because of the long reaching and running legs. Just give me enough breeze.”

Last year, a record 131 boats from as far afield as Asia and New Zealand raced, with some competitors flying in from Europe.

Festival of Sailing organisers are hoping to capitalise on last year's high number when competitors enjoyed one of the best weeks of sailing anywhere in Australia, courtesy of ideal conditions and a fun social program.

The event caters to all types of boats including multi-hulls, IRC Racing, Cruising and Sports Boats.

Airlie Beach Race Week Festival of Sailing is again proudly supported by Tourism and Events Queensland and promoted as part of the It's Live! Events calendar, following on from the event being awarded Significant Event status in 2016.

The annual event has habitually attracted entries from Australia wide and beyond and from as far afield as Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For entry and Notice of Race, go to: www.abrw.com.au/ sailing/entries