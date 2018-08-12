Sailors wait for wind on day 3 of Airlie Beach Race Week

THE answering pennant has been flying over the Whitsunday Sailing Club, indicating a postponement of sailing during day three of competition of Airlie Beach Race Week 2018.

Sailing writer Di Pearson described perfect sailing conditions on Friday for the commencement of the inaugural mass race start.

"Everybody loved it," she said.

"It was perfect, around about eight knots for the mass start, which is really good when you have 119 boats on two start lines all going at the same time.

On water action from Airlie Beach Race Week 2018. Shirley Wodson

"About six minutes off the start, bang, it kicked in and we had about 15-20 knots.

"It was a quick race and everybody had a great day out on he water."

Saturday provided different conditions, lighter airs prevailed, meaning some yachts in the non-spinnaker trailable division retired without completing the race.

Waking to a light breeze this morning Race Director Denis Thompson has decided to postpone the start of racing until about 12pm and set a shorter course.

"We are just waiting for the breeze at the moment, it's just glassy out there now," he said.

"We may get them away in about an hour and a half, when the answering pennant comes down racing will can start 45 minutes later."

Before the commencement of racing the IRC Racing and IRC Passage classes were amalgamated into the one division, now made up of nine boats.

Team Hollywood are leading the IRC Passage Class after two days of racing. Shirley Wodson

After two races the 40 footer Team Hollywood with a series score of 5.0 leads Flying Cloud and Ponyo.

"Ray Roberts is leading the TP52s overall at the moment. It was a bit light on breeze for the TPs yesterday," Pearson said.

"Ray has just won eight races straight at Phuket Race Week he is on fire and giving the TPs a run for their money."

Ichi Ban, expected to do well, is sitting in fifth place and shares an equal series score of 9.0 with Ponyo and Hooligan.

Local boat Ullman Sails, skippered by Paul Mitchell, is leading the Mulithull Racing division from brother Dale Mitchell onboard Morticia, a Lombard-designed trimaran.

Off the start on day one of racing Ullman Sails could be seen sneaking in on the windward side of start boat and powering up the inside of IRC boats to win the start.

The Australian Multihull Champion was asked by Pearson after racing on Saturday if he was beatable.

"He said 'of course I am beatable, everyone is beatable but we are just trying to get the simple things right, like putting the right sails on the boat to suit the weather'," Pearson said.

"He said he was beatable but I don't think he is in this class."

A wind warning has been issued to Monday, which is a lay day.

Pearson said good wind is forecast for the resumption of racing on Tuesday.