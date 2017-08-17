Sailors wrap up race week

LOCAL yachts are powering ahead against some of the best racers the Australian yachting fraternity has to offer.

After four races Kev Fogarty's Twister is in fourth position in the performance racing division 1 and in the cruising division 2 Dehler Magic skippered by Charlie Preen is in fifth position.

The Whitsunday Sailing Club's sailing offer Ross Chisholm said the majority of Airlie Beach based yachts had won at least one race.

"Reignition has won a race, Treasure VIII I think won a race and Twister won a race,” he said.

The 44 foot Beneteau, Riff Raff struggled to get on the water for this year's Airlie Beach Race Week after suffering extensive damage during Cyclone Debbie.

Kameruka skippered by Bob Beale. Shirley Wodson

"Riff Raff are having an absolute ball of a time, they are loving it.

"They don't often get a chance to use their spinnaker and all of a sudden they are mixing it with the good guys and having a great time,” he said.

After some good sailing conditions for days one, two and three conditions became less than ideal on the water following the lay day on Monday.

On Wednesday a lack of wind kept competitors in the marinas.

Media director with Airlie Beach Race Week, Di Pearson, said crews understood there was no way to guarantee wind at the right time.

"It is kind of the luck of the draw. Today (Wednesday) we are still in AP mode which means no racing has gone ahead yet..

"People are doing other little jobs around the boat.

"I had a call from Celestial and they are sitting under the cover having a good laugh.

"We would really like to go for a race that (has good wind) but it is the luck of the draw and they know that, it happens everywhere.”

Veteran sailor, Ray Roberts, branding his chartered boat Team Hollywood from the Goat at the last minute leads the IRC passage division from Ponyo and Swish.

"He has won every major regatta in Asia and with Olympic sailor Jamie Wilmot on board and he has a Qantas pilot navigating, she said.

A race drop was to be applied to to scores after racing on Tuesday afternoon.

This allows yachts to drop their worst performance.

After applying this drop Andrew York's Reo Speedwagon sailing in performance racing 2 will be at the top of the leader board.

See all the Airlie Beach Race Week news at the website.

RESULTS TO DATE

IRC Passage:

Team Hollywood, Ray Roberts

Ponyo, David Currie

Swish, Steven Proud

Performance racing div 1

JAB, Mark Skelton

Little Nico, Adrian Walters

Twister, Kevin Fogarty

Performance racing div 2

Conquistador, Craig Humphries

Vivace, G Smith/ J Rae

Reo Speedwagon, Andrew York

Cruising Div 1

Guilty Pleasures VI, Gary Cripps

Eureka II, Mal Robertson

Helsal 3 Paul Mara

Cruising Div 2

Asadori, Graeme Trewavis

School's Out, Adrian Wotton

Boadicca, Chris Heraghty

Non-Spinnaker

Sunrise, Jeff Shipsey

Awesome, Peter Harrison

Anthea, Dewi Hughes

Trailable Yachts

Sticky Fingers, Luke Mairs

Mister Magoo, Jason Ruckert

Spank, Tony Ritter

Multi-Hull Racing

Ullman Sails, Paul Mitchell

Fury Road, George Owen

MCJAK, S Jackson L Mcfarlane

Multi-Hull Passage

Misty Sea, David Davenport

Wild Thing, Keith Roberts

Tyee III, John Williams