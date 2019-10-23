FOR SALE: Coffee cruiser ready for its newest barista

CRUISING: Bowen Coffee Cruiser owner and barista Vee Thornton is now looking to sell her mobile coffee car to focus on family health.

CRUISING: Bowen Coffee Cruiser owner and barista Vee Thornton is now looking to sell her mobile coffee car to focus on family health. Jordan Gilliland

A BOWEN woman is getting ready to sell her mobile coffee business as she prepares to assist her family with personal issues.

The Bowen Coffee Cruiser is a familiar sight to many across the Whitsundays who would have seen the red ute serving a caffeine hit at some of the region's best events and markets.

Owner and barista, Vee Thornton, has greeted customers with a smile and a great coffee since May last year when she made the move south from Cooktown.

The successful businesswoman is now preparing to sell the mobile coffee business as she seeks to focus on the health of a family member.

Mrs Thornton said it would be extremely difficult to leave and sell the coffee cruiser, however 'it was the right thing to do.'

"It's going to be sad to see the business change hands. It's truly bittersweet," Mrs Thornton said.

"I love having a laugh and a giggle, and this job has really allowed me to meet some amazing people.

"The business has been successful and there's still a lot of room for growth but you need to focus on other things in your life sometimes."

The travelling barista was inspired to build the coffee cruiser after she experienced a power outage in Cooktown and saw the queue that the mobile businesses enjoyed.

"The line was a mile long and I thought 'I could do that' and the idea kept coming back to me," Mrs Thornton said.

The vehicle was then custom constructed by her husband, a builder, on the back of his old Holden Commodore work ute.

She said it was the perfect job for someone who may be struggling to find a job or was looking to choose their own hours.

"You're only as successful as your own enthusiasm and this is one of those jobs," she said.

"You could work it around school hours with some weekend work, or you could completely jump into it and expand the business even more. It's up to you."

She said the business had also been a great outlet to support local businesses and events.

She sources her equipment and much of her stock from local suppliers in an effort to invest in the community.

"I love this job, it's been amazing fun and I think whoever has the opportunity to do it next will love it as much as I do," Mrs Thornton said.

"The hardest part, which is the construction and obtaining the permits has already been done for the next person."

For any inquiries regarding the business, Mrs Thornton can be reached at 0490 777 924.