Sally Pearson's shock withdrawal from Comm Games

SALLY Pearson looks set to announce her withdrawal from her home Commonwealth Games.

The star sprint hurdler has called a snap press conference for 1pm today, where she will be flanked by Australian athletics team head coach Craig Hilliard and Australian athletics team doctor Paul Blackman.

Pearson, 31, has been battling an Achilles injury that she said five days ago had her a "90 per cent" chance of competing in the individual event.

She did not break walking pace for her Surfers Paradise leg of the Queen's Baton Relay yesterday, but jogged on Carrara Stadium with the baton to hand it to head of GOLDOC Peter Beattie in last night's opening ceremony.

"I won't be pushing the walk, that's for sure. I'll be enjoying it and soaking up the atmosphere," she said yesterday.

Pearson had said on Saturday that she was aiming to complete four hurdles training sessions before making a call.

"I'm probably 90 per cent there," she said on Saturday.



"It's going to be an issue all the way through; it's a matter of how much pain I can be out of when I race.

"That's the main focus, getting me out of pain."