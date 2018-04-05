Menu
Login
News

Sally Pearson's shock withdrawal from Comm Games

by Lauren Wood

SALLY Pearson looks set to announce her withdrawal from her home Commonwealth Games. 

The star sprint hurdler has called a snap press conference for 1pm today, where she will be flanked by Australian athletics team head coach Craig Hilliard and Australian athletics team doctor Paul Blackman. 

Pearson, 31, has been battling an Achilles injury that she said five days ago had her a "90 per cent" chance of competing in the individual event. 

She did not break walking pace for her Surfers Paradise leg of the Queen's Baton Relay yesterday, but jogged on Carrara Stadium with the baton to hand it to head of GOLDOC Peter Beattie in last night's opening ceremony. 

"I won't be pushing the walk, that's for sure. I'll be enjoying it and soaking up the atmosphere," she said yesterday. 

Pearson had said on Saturday that she was aiming to complete four hurdles training sessions before making a call. 

"I'm probably 90 per cent there," she said on Saturday. 


"It's going to be an issue all the way through; it's a matter of how much pain I can be out of when I race.
"That's the main focus, getting me out of pain."

Topics:  commonwealth games editors picks injury out sally pearson withdraw

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Roger showing No Fear with epilepsy

Roger showing No Fear with epilepsy

Mr Fyfe has had the condition most of his life and is an ambassador for Epilepsy Action Australia based in Sydney.

Simply D'vine Catering for you

SERVED FRESH: D'vine Catering delivers quality to your next event.

AWARD-winning restaurant Fish D'vine launched its catering in 2011.

Let there be rock at the Reef

ROCK 'N ROLL: The ACCA DACCA show will come to the Reef Gateway Hotel this Anzac Day.

Rock legend act to hit the Reef

Pairing up for autism awareness

STRETCH OUT: Vartamana Yoga will host a free all ages class as part of the free Autism Queensland fundraiser with Denmans Beer Cafe.

The healing power and benefits of yoga

Local Partners