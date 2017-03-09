Salt emerging from the ashes

DETERMINED: David Miller, Wayne and Kerry Aspland and Lola Durrant help clean up after last year's fire.

IT HAS been a frustrating process but Salt Restaurant is one step closer to coming back.

The restaurant was tragically engulfed in flames in November last year and from day one restaurant owners Kerry and Wayne Aspland and their loyal staff rolled up their sleeves to clean up the site.

With the insurance claim taking longer than anticipated, a builder is expected to start work in the next two weeks.

Mrs Aspland said she andher husband would come out of the process stronger.

"This has taught us a lot of patience, that's for sure, but I do believe a builder hasbeen chosen and at least we have progressed,” she said.

"We never get anything we can't handle and we can't let it stress us out.”

In addition to reconstruction, the restaurant and neighbouring plaza will be rewired to safety standards.

Mrs Aspland said they appreciated the messages of community support.

"I check our Facebook page regularly and there are always likes and questions about what's happening, people stop us in the street all the time,” she said.

"We miss Salt and we feel a wonderful sense of community and we know we have the support and the locals will be back.”

This marks the second Salt Restaurant reconstruction following the first fire, which occurred in 2015 allegedly due to an electrical fault.