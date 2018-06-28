Menu
TROPHY TIME: Salt N Pepper took out the A-Grade Whitsunday touch footy competition on Monday evening.
News

Salt N Pepper clinches win in Whitsunday touch footy comp

Peter Carruthers
by
28th Jun 2018 3:49 PM

THE Whitsunday touch football grand final was played on Monday night.

In the A-Grade division, Salt n Pepper faced off against Eclipse A after the dark horses nudged out grand final favourites Young Gunz in the major semi last week.

At half time the score was six points to five to Salt N Pepper which ensured a tight battle all the way to the final whistle.

In the end Salt N Pepper showed their class by beating Eclipse A 11-7 and claiming the title of 2018 Summer champions.

In the B-Grade Mischief Crew defeated Eclipse B in a closely contested match early on.

TOP TOUCH: Mischief Crew were the B-Grade winners of the Whitsunday touch footy competition.
However in the latter stages Mischief Crew pulled ahead and in the end won an easy victory against Eclipse B.

Whitmonday Eagles went head-to-head with Full Boar in the C-Grade division.

The Eagles were short on players due to work commitments which helped Full Boar in achieving its first grand final victory 14-4.

The committee would like to thank the three match officials who drove from Burdekin to referee the finals. They were helped by John Weeks.

The committee is looking at totally changing the season times so juniors have a summer season which will run from October to March and a winter season to run from April to September to fit in with other sports codes.

New season nominations are now open to start in the second week of the school holidays.

New teams can contact the committee on Facebook or by calling 0429 470 017.

Whitsunday Times

