Salvation Army on show for good cause

LAVISH: Owner of My Rainbow Bakery, Bara Dudek holding a plate full of goodies and Salvation Army Cannonvale Family Store manager, Denise Norder with a Salvos garment.

FANCY tucking into a high tea and checking out some fashionable items all while raising money for a good cause?

Then be sure to head to the Salvation Army's high tea fundraiser on June 11 at My Rainbow Bakery, Shingley Beach.

Salvation Army Cannonvale Family Store manager, Denise Norder, said with last year's event attracting 64 people, she hoped to see this year's numbers surpass that.

"We have got local ladies who have volunteered to model the clothes and others who have donated their time to do hair and make up too," she said.

An auction will be held on the day and prizes won't disappoint with the biggest prize a Thundercat Ride to Paradise - a night for two at Paradise Resort valued at $700.

"We've got auction prizes ranging from accommodation to dinner vouchers and jet ski tours," Ms Norder said.

"Considering recent events, businesses have been very generous of the prizes they've donated to the Salvation Army."

FASHIONABLE FUNDRAISING

WHAT: Salvation Army high tea fundraiser

WHERE: My Rainbow Bakery, Shingley Beach

WHEN: Sunday, June 11 from 10am-12pm

COST: $35pp

TICKETS: www.whitsundaytickets.com.au