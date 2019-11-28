Salvos and Big W join forces to spread the love at Christmas

SHARING is caring, as they say, and now shoppers have an easy way of spreading the love this Christmas.

The Salvation Army and Big W have teamed up to deliver the annual Christmas Appeal with an easy giving scheme, where gifts can be dropped off in a big pen under the Christmas tree in the Big W store entrance.

The Salvos are then boxing up the gifts, wrapping them and delivering them to families who are experiencing hard times.

Big W store manager Jason Phillips said the idea started as toys for disadvantaged children.

"But with all the fires going on at the moment, people are giving as much as they can, not just children's things - the response has been fantastic,” he said.

"We are part of the community and we wanted to lend a helping hand for less fortunate people - everyone deserves to have a Christmas.”

Mr Phillips said "don't be surprised” if the pen was empty - it just meant the Salvo volunteers had done a pick-up, so they could start wrapping.

Items donated so far are varied and include soft toys, books, board games and pamper packs.

Gifts can be donated from now until Friday, December 20. The Salvation Army's Virginia Burge said Big W had reached out and wanted to give back.

"The majority of gifts will be delivered to families all over the Whitsundays, but also further afield, to families affected by the fires,” she said.