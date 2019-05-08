Salvos will have you salivating at high tea fundraiser

TEA FOR A CAUSE: Rainbow Cafe owner Bara Dudek and Salvation Army's Denise Norder invite the Whitsundays to their High Tea Fundraiser.

TEA FOR A CAUSE: Rainbow Cafe owner Bara Dudek and Salvation Army's Denise Norder invite the Whitsundays to their High Tea Fundraiser. Shannen McDonald

SPECTACULAR views and sweet treats will be serviced up at the upcoming fourth annual Salvation Army High Tea Fundraiser.

Each year, Salvation Army Cannonvale hosts the high tea to raise money for projects that help people in need throughout the Airlie Beach and Cannonvale areas.

Held in May to coincide with the Salvation Army Red Cross Appeal, Salvation Army community engagement volunteer Denise Norder said the event was a great opportunity to support those doing it tough while also taking the chance to socialise.

"This sell-out event raises funds to support projects in the local area such as supplying gift cards, food packages, welfare support, disaster relief and helping those who need it,” Ms Norder said.

"The high tea is also a great opportunity for friends and family to come together and spend some time catching up.

"It's something a bit different. It's a great place for people to bring their mums and grandmothers and enjoy some great food and a nice catch-up with one another.”

The morning will feature a three-course high tea including scones, sweet and savoury treats, and macaroons, guest speaker Major Meaghan Gallagher, a Salvation Army pop-up shop, an auction held by Taylors Property Specialist's Brad Sobott and performances by the Coral C Voices choir.

The event has raised almost $12,000 dollars since it began three years ago, and organisers are hoping to top last year's record $6000 effort.

"It would be great to raise the same as last year, but we are happy with anything,” Ms Norder said.

"The event allows people to come see what the Salvation Army is and what we do in the community, so it allows us to remain relevant in their minds as well.”

When: May 19, 10am-noon

Where: The Rainbow Cafe, Shingley Beach

Cost: $35 each, buy online at Whitsunday Tickets.