Sunrise co-host Sam Armytage has put her home up for sale, just days after the announcement of her engagement to partner Richard Lavender.
Sam Armytage is selling her house

by STEPHEN NICHOLLS
26th Jun 2020 1:20 PM

Sunrise co-host Sam Armytage has listed her North Bondi home for sale, just days after the announcement of her engagement to partner Richard Lavender.

The couple announced the news on Sunday on Armytage's Instagram with her proudly showing of a glistening diamond ring.

With her dropping back to a four-day week on the popular morning show, it's understood she'll be spending more time at the country property of her fiance - a successful equestrian businessman - a two-hour drive from Sydney.

But the word is she's after a smaller city pad.

So the three-bedroom, two-bathroom freestanding double-storey beach househas hit the market with a $2.8 million price guide via Phillips Pantzer Donnelley gun Alexander Phillips.

It has a coastal look and feel.
CoreLogic records show she paid $2.15 million in 2014.

She also owns a country estate in the Southern Highlands.

She'd bought it for $2.2 million in 2017.

Her North Bondi home is described as offering "laid back luxury" and a "tropical garden retreat with a breezy beach house feel" in its realestate.com.au ad.

It's set high to capture the sea breeze and is full of sun.

The deck and backyard.
And there are views to the ocean from the upper level.

An alfresco living areas including a level landscaped garden with a sandstone wall backdrop.

A whole-floor living and entertainment space features a family-sized kitchen and a home office looks out to the gardens.

At the cul-de-sac end of the street, there's pathway access down to the beach, internal access to a lockup garage and a huge storeroom for bikes and boards.

 

Originally published as Sam Armytage lists North Bondi home

Outdoor entertainment.
The kitchen and dining room have a leafy outlook.
