Unlikely hit: Dastyari’s show wows viewers

YOU can expect to see a lot more of Sam Dastyari on TV next year if the reaction to his TV pilot on social media is anything to go by.

The former Labor politician's show Disgrace! aired last night as part of Channel 10's Pilot Week and received an overwhelmingly positive response (you can watch it here if you missed it).

Dastyari was joined by Olympian Stephanie Rice, communications specialist Greg Baxter, radio producer "Intern" Pete Deppeler and comedian Becky Lucas and together they dissected some recent scandals and set out to discover "what makes the outrage machine tick".

Disgrace! got positive feedback on social media.

Some of the topics discussed were James Gunn's sacking from the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy movie, Deppeler's inappropriate question at Steve Smith's emotional press conference and the infamous "poo jogger".

According to social media feedback, Dastyari was a capable host and Lucas proved why she's one of this country's most exciting up-and-coming talents.

Natasha Exelby, the newsreader who was controversially dropped by the ABC after an on-air blooper, made a cameo appearance on the program and also received rave reviews on social media.

Disgrace! is one of eight shows that Channel 10 is airing during Pilot Week and the network has said it will use audience reaction, social media buzz and ratings to determine which of the shows get picked up for a full run in 2019.

If these comments are anything to go by, Disgrace! is a shoo-in.

#DisgraceAU's got something. @samdastyari's got some work to do to get comfy, but he seemed to be having fun, which is half the battle. @Becky_Lucas89 is a revelation. There's topicality, it's funny, and the Panel Of Disgraces is a really interesting idea. Great. #PilotWeek — Ti Butler 👩‍🎤 (@tibutler) August 19, 2018

#PilotWeekAU



My verdict (2/2)#DisgraceAU - I was a little skeptical given @samdastyari was hosting it but who the hell knew he had a personality. It was well put together and covered social media in a way that was very entertaining to me. Keep this show going on Channel 10 — Scott McKissack (@sportyscott1989) August 19, 2018