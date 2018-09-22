Ch. 9 NRL stars rip AFL Footy Show host

IT got loose.

Channel 9's NRL commentary team have lined up AFL Footy Show host Sam Newman in a light-hearted, late-night moment following Melbourne's big win over Cronulla on Friday night.

It was almost 11pm (AEST) when the live broadcast screened vision of Newman inside the Storm's dressing rooms, celebrating with other Storm figures after the team booked their place in next Sunday's NRL grand final at ANZ Stadium.

It didn't take long for hosts James Bracey, Paul Vautin, Andrew Johns and Johnathan Thurston to start poking fun of the Channel 9 legend's unique attire at AAMI Park.

Johns was the first to have a crack at Newman's brave decision to match his storm jumper with shorts, white socks and some kind of loafer.

It was comedy gold.

"Mate, look at those legs," Johns said.

Sam Newman in all his glory in the Melbourne Storm sheds as shown on Channel 9.

"Look at the creepers on the shoes. Look at those things. Wouldn't want to pop out of them."

They didn't even touch on the leather gloves.

Former Footy Show host Vautin instead went into bat for Newman on the day following the Geelong legend's shock revelation that he is unlikely to return to The AFL Footy Show in 2019.

"Mate, he wears shorts in the middle of winter," Vautin said.

"He doesn't care because he's a shorts man. He's 72. He's in great shape. He's a lovely man.

"And he loves his rugby league. He loves it. Absolutely loves it. We did a show together you know, Sam and the Fat Man in the summer of 2000. Seven weeks we got to and they just said, that was it."

When asked by Johns what it was like working with the AFL Footy Show veteran, Vautin admitted it was a wild ride.

"He was interesting. He was different," Vautin said.

"There was a bit of red win involved, I know that. I love him. He's a champion. Seriously, he is one of the most watchable people on Australian television and has been for 25 years now."

Vautin had earlier told Channel 9 that Newman has told him privately that he now prefers watching rugby league to Aussie rules.

Newman on Thursday night revealed on The Footy Show that the uncertainty behind the show's future means he is unlikely to come back.

"I will not be continuing," Newman said, as he began to choke up.

"It's opportune that I end my association with this show and the network on the off-chance that this is the final show that we do.

"I want to thank you very much for putting up with me or enjoying me."

Andrew Johns just likes to laugh.

Newman had sent the rumour mill running earlier in the day when he tweeted: "Announcement tonight re this show. Looking forward to it - and GF (Grand Final) show next week at Rod Laver Arena."

It wasn't the only moment things got loose on Friday night - Channel 7's AFL broadcast from inside Collingwood's victorious dressing room after their win over Richmond also threatened to get out of hand.

Seven star Brian Taylor's Roaming Brian segment included a moment where Magpies president Eddie McGuire refused to participate in an interview because he is aligned with rival network Channel 9.

"I want you to interview Mason Cox," Taylor said before Cox jokingly said he didn't want anything to do with the live interview.

"BT, I've got other stuff to do, mate," the Collingwood star said.

When Taylor tried to give the mic to McGuire to interview his own player, Eddie said with a grin that he would only participate if the price was right.

"No, I've got Channel 7 demarcation," McGuire said.

"Unless they're signing cheques."

The beauty of live TV.