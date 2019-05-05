Giants target crucial Super Netball win over Vixens

Giants defender Sam Poolman says the club must show significant improvement from their round one loss to the Swifts or face severe punishment from a team tipped as a major contender for the Super Netball crown in 2019.

Poolman said footage has been studied and lessons learned from the Giants seven goal loss to the Swifts ahead of their round two away game against the Melbourne Vixens on Sunday.

The Giants starting seven defender said the team is also well aware a single loss early in the season could well decide the finals series fate of a club.

"One game decided a lot last year," Poolman said.

"A win and we finished on top (at the end of the regular season) but a loss and we could have finished fourth."

While they go into the Melbourne match off a shock loss, the Giants boast an impressive record against the Vixens in Super Netball.

Since 2017 the Giants have lost just one of their five matches against a side Pool man says is at its best playing under pressure.

Sam Wallace feeling the heat of Sam Poolman in round one.

"They are all over the court strong and don't have any weakness," she said.

"They also do it all well under pressure. They are reliable and steady.

"For us, we have to be consistent. If you make an error you will pay the price."

The Vixens had the highest score of round one courtesy of their 73-61 home thumping of the Firebirds.

Australian captain Caitlin Bassett, on the comebacks from a serious arm injury, will be better for her first outing with the Giants last round.

Motivating for the Giants will be their bid to honour captain Kim Green's 200th elite match with a victory.