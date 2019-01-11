Menu
Congratulations are in order for Samantha Jade. Picture: Dylan Robinson
Samantha Jade confirms engagement

by Staff writers
11th Jan 2019 5:13 AM

Samantha Jade is engaged to Pat Handlin, confirming the news via Instagram on Thursday night.

The Australian singer-songwriter posted an adorable black and white photo of the pair cuddled up with a sizeable sparkler on her finger, along with the simple caption: "YES!"

Jade, 31, is believed to have been dating Handlin, who is the son of Sony Music Australia CEO Denis Handlin, since at least mid-2017.

View this post on Instagram

YES ! 💍

A post shared by Samantha Jade (@samanthajade) on

Photos of the couple holding hands while shopping in Bondi first emerged back in June 2017. The Sweet Talk singer never officially confirmed they were dating, however she reposted the snap to Instagram in July 2018.

Jade spilled to WHO magazine in December that he would be joining her family in her hometown of Perth for Christmas.

"We're going good, we're very happy!" she told the mag at the time.

The pop star previously dated Swedish music producer Christian Nilsson for seven years, before ending their long distance relationship in 2013.

View this post on Instagram

✌🏼📸@emilysallyhandlin

A post shared by Samantha Jade (@samanthajade) on

Congrats to the happy couple!

Samantha Jade arrives at the 2018 ARIA Awards in Sydney. Picture: AAP/Joel Carrett
