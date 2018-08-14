Markle’s grim warning for Harry

Samantha Markle has once again taken aim at her half-sister Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Picture: TMZ/MEGA

IT'S undoubtedly been a tough 24 hours for Meghan Markle.

Within the space of just one day, the Duchess of Sussex has endured two more scathing outbursts from members of her family. Both her father, Thomas Markle Sr, and half-sister, Samantha, have once again aired their views on the royal family - with the latter also accusing Meghan of being "cold" and "inhumane".

While it's just the latest in a steady stream of angry tirades delivered by Samantha, it's also one of the most critical. In a series of tweets directed at Kensington Palace, she described the royal family as "angry and twisted souls".

"They are not Christian holes [sic] and none of this monkey business has been Christian behaviour. Christ would not isolate or reject or insult. He would include and embrace. The sermon on wedding day fell on deaf ears. Hypocrites," Samantha said.

"The Queen's church? You call yourself Christians (sic)? Christ would never treat our family as you have. Shame on you heartless things."

Even Meghan’s new grandmother-in-law, the Queen of England, wasn’t spared from the angry spray. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Later, in a tweet aimed squarely at her royal sister, she wrote: "Meg does owe our father love and respect … it is the decent thing to do. Oh but wait, you're right, maybe cold, inhumane people don't owe anyone anything, but isn't that a form of sociopathy?"

Samantha's final tweet issued a dire warning to Prince Harry that his marriage to Meghan wouldn't last.

"If you treat your own father like this, Harry is next," she wrote.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have reportedly ‘frozen out’ Mr Markle. Picture: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Earlier, Samantha voiced her support for her father, who revealed over the weekend that he hung up on Prince Harry during a phone conversation before the royal wedding.

"Proud of my dad and love him dearly! Windsors should try being loving and expressive rather than stoic, cold-hearted and inhumane. Learn and evolve. My father's response was quite appropriate given the parties involved and context."

During Mr Markle's latest controversial interview, the former TV lighting director opened up to the Mail On Sunday about the phone call which took place in May.

At the time, he was in hospital recovering from a heart attack and it had just been revealed in the press that he had staged a series of photos for a paparazzo.

Mr Markle had previously lied to Harry and Meghan about staging the photos and the couple were not impressed with him when they called him in hospital.

He claimed Harry said: "If you had listened to me this would never have happened."

"Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead … then you could pretend to be sad," Mr Markle said he responded.

"Then I hung up," he told the publication.

Thomas Markle’s latest interview has surely caused more headaches for the royals.

Mr Markle, who has never met Prince Harry in person, said the royal had previously warned him about the dangers of colluding with the media.

"Harry told me that I should never go to the press," Mr Markle told the Mail. "That it would end in tears. He said, 'They will eat you alive.' He was right."

The 74-year-old, who made headlines around the world after pulling out of the royal wedding just a few days before the ceremony, now accepts that Harry was "absolutely right" to have a crack at him on the phone.

"I'm not mad at Harry," Mr Markle said. "I'm not mad at Meghan. I love them. I wish them well. But as for the rest of it, f**k it. I'm done."