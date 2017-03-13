Samaritan hands in over $700 to police

A good Samaritan handed in a bag containing more than $700 to police.

WHEN confronted with a bag full of hundreds of dollars, not everyone's first instinct would be to hand it in to police.

However, the honesty of a New South Wales, Wolumla resident shone through, as he presented Whitsunday police with the lost property containing American currency, $700 in Australian cash and other documents over the weekend.

Whitsunday police are now seeking to identify the owner of the bag, calling on anyone with information to call the station on 4948 8888.

Police can return the property to the owner as long as evidence of ownership can be provided.