Same sex marriage celebrated in the Whitsundays

by Peter Carruthers

TO CELEBRATE national reform which has paved the way for legal same sex marriages, the Whitsunday wedding industry is offering a Whitsunday wedding worth $50,000.

Paradise Cove, The Wedding Planners Whitsundays, Fish D'vine and 12 other suppliers will give away over $50,000 worth of wedding services to celebrate marriage equality.

The industry is using this campaign to show how welcoming Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays are to all couples, and to show support for same sex marriage becoming legal in Australia.

The competition will be run in February, with winners drawn in the first week of March.

The wedding will be held on Friday, August 3, to underline how wonderful winter is in the Whitsundays.

To enter:

Complete the entry form at weddingswhitsundays. com.au/win.

Follow Weddings Whitsundays, Paradise Cove Whitsundays and The Wedding Planners Whitsundays

Tag your guest list to let them know they might be visiting Airlie Beach for your wedding on August 3.

Entries close February 28, winners announced March 3.

Whitsunday Times

