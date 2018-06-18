Menu
Samuel L. Jackson under fire for alleged homophobic tweet.
Star slammed over ‘homophobic’ slur

by Bruce Haring
18th Jun 2018 10:16 AM

TOUGH-TALKING actor Samuel L. Jackson wished President Donald Trump a happy birthday on Friday, but the Twitterverse took exception to the perceived anti-gay slurs in the message and laid their vengeance upon him.

Jackson's tweet: "Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday."

The tweet included an image of a product called "After Dick Mints" with the tagline "Going down?"

One Twitter user asked, "Did you and Joy Reid get hacked by the same person?" The reference is to the MSNBC host who had several homophobic posts on her blog, but claimed she was hacked.

Actor Adam Baldwin of the late, lamented TV show Firefly asked, "Gay shaming?" He later removed the tweet. Another user directed at tweet at Capital One, asking the credit card company whether they endorse the language from a spokesman.

 

This story originally appeared in the New York Post and was republished with permission.

