Sand artist blown away by support

STILL GOING: Adrian Connor continued with his dragon scupture over the weekend. Jacob Wilson

ADRIAN Connor's sand art is here to stay.

The iconic Whitsunday sand artist said he was blown away by the support he received after sharing his plight on social media.

Mr Connor received a $240 fine for camping overnight on the foreshore, with the purpose of protecting his sand art for the markets.

On Saturday, Mr Connor had star pickets in place as a trial to protect his sand dragon, and he said it did the trick.

"There wasn't a mark on it which was great, it looks like it might be the answer,” he said.

"I also feel more secure after all the publicity we went through, people are more aware of it.”

A gofundme page "Save the sandman and his sand art” has been created by a Cannonvale resident, aiming to raise $500 towards his work.

It has currently raised $75.

Mr Connor said if the money was raised, he would use the proceeds to pay his fine and apply for a permit to operate on the foreshore outside of market days.