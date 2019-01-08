Menu
Login
Tom Rogic has suffered a broken hand. Picture: Francois Nel/Getty
Tom Rogic has suffered a broken hand. Picture: Francois Nel/Getty
Soccer

Socceroos face nervous wait as scans confirm the worst

by AAP
8th Jan 2019 8:08 AM

AUSTRALIA'S  Asian Cup campaign has suffered yet another injury blow with Tom Rogic breaking a bone in his hand during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Jordan.

The 26-year-old received treatment in Al Ain following Sunday's game and will have the injury assessed by a specialist to determine the extent of his injury after the team arrives in Dubai on Monday.

Although it's unlikely the injury will prevent Rogic from lining up in Australia's second Group B match against Palestine on Friday, assistant coach Rene Meulensteen said his availability will be determined by feedback from medical staff.

"First of all, every player's health is paramount to everything," Meulensteen said.

"I think there is a few scenarios they're looking at the moment so we'll have to get the full scale of what we've got to do with that one ... when he's got the ultimate results of whether he can keep playing or not."

The 26-year-old received treatment in Al Ain following Sunday’s game against Jordan. Picture: AP
The 26-year-old received treatment in Al Ain following Sunday’s game against Jordan. Picture: AP

Rogic came into the tournament with his fitness in doubt after being rested for a pre-tournament friendly against Oman to recover from a knee knock picked up while playing for Scottish Premiership club Celtic.

Australia can ill afford any more injury drama after losing key midfielder Aaron Mooy, young gun Daniel Arzani and Scottish-born winger Martin Boyle to injuries before the tournament started.

Mathew Leckie will not feature for the Socceroos until at best the knockout stages as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury while Andrew Nabbout (groin) missed the defeat to Jordan and fullback Josh Risdon was substituted at halftime after tweaking his groin.

asian cup2019 injured soccer socceroos tommy rogic tom rogic
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Back to school packs on offer for Whitsunday students

    Back to school packs on offer for Whitsunday students

    News Students returning to school in 2019 will have the opportunity to apply for help with back to school packs and shoes.

    • 8th Jan 2019 9:50 AM
    Peking Duk on the menu

    Peking Duk on the menu

    News Peking Duk on the menu

    • 8th Jan 2019 9:35 AM
    'Pauly' Fenech brings Deadly Down Under to Cannonvale

    'Pauly' Fenech brings Deadly Down Under to Cannonvale

    News 'Pauly' Fenech brings Deadly Down Under to Cannonvale

    • 8th Jan 2019 9:28 AM
    8:25AM UPDATE: Severe weather warning remains in place

    8:25AM UPDATE: Severe weather warning remains in place

    News Severe weather warning remains in place

    Local Partners