Santa is coming to Airlie

ANGELS: Children singing Christmas carols at the last years Carols by the Beach. Peter Carruthers

THE time has come to dig out your reindeer antlers and dust off your Santa hats, as Carols by the Beach arrives on our doorstep.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Airlie Beach, the family- friendly event invites the whole community to come together at Fairy Tree Park on the Airlie Beach Foreshore this Sunday from 5pm, to enjoy an evening of singing in harmony (or out of tune if you're tone deaf) to everyone's favourite Christmas carols.

It's the quintessential Australian Christmas setting - the humid summer air enveloping the crowds as the sun starts to set over the glorious Coral Sea.

The Proserpine Citizens Band will kick off the evening, playing a selection of Christmas tunes to warm up the crowd and everyone's vocal cords. Local groups, including the Whitsunday Baptist Church Band, Wellard Voice Tuition Singing School and Cannonvale State School Choir will follow with the evening entertainment, and everyone is encouraged to join in the merry tunes.

For those boys and girls who have behaved themselves this year, Santa will arrive at 7pm.

There will be a prize for the best-dressed person, so make sure you're dressed in your most colourful and festive cheer to be in the running.

A barbecue will be provided by the Rotary Club of Airlie Beach, along with dessert in the form of delicious fairy floss and Cold Rock ice cream to satiate those with a cheeky sweet tooth.

Carols by the Sea is an alcohol-free event and patrons are advised to bring along something to sit on to enjoy maximum comfort under the stars with some great music.

In the event of rain, the night's fun will be transferred to the PCYC.

Watch social media and the Rotary Club of Airlie Beach's Facebook page for any updates.

WHAT: Rotary Club of Airlie Beach's Carols by the Beach

WHEN: Sunday, December 9, from 5pm.

WHERE: Fairy Tree Park, on the Airlie Beach Foreshore.

COST: Free