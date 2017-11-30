Santa is on his way!

Santa is on his way! adamkaz

WITH only 24 sleeps until the man in red arrives, there is no sign of the Grinch in the Whitsundays.

Gates open at 2pm on December 2 for the Combined Services Christmas Community Family Fair - a revamped version of the Quota Christmas market.

Whitsunday Regional Council will sponsor fireworks displays at the Airlie Beach Rotary Christmas Carols on December 3, the Bowen Christmas Street fair on December 8 and the Proserpine Rotary Christmas Fair on December15.

The council will also support the Collinsville Church Christmas Carols on December 3 by supplying numbered Santa hats for the crowd, with a lucky family winning a Whitehaven Beach family trip courtesy of Cruise Whitsundays.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said celebrating the Christmas season was important for the community and enhancing the festive experience for families had been a focus of his council.

"This council has had a focus on reconnecting with our diverse Whitsunday community and this is just another positive initiative,” he said.

"In 2016, council organised new Christmas trees for Bowen, Collinsville, Airlie Beach and Proserpine, plus new decorations, and this year we have added new solar fairy lights to further enhance the displays.

"These were well-received by the community and helped create a festive season atmosphere within each township.

"At this time of year all roads lead to family and friends, so it is important to encourage residents and visitors to enjoy the Christmas spirit.”

Ray White Whitsunday has joined in the spirit of giving this year by offering a $750 prize to the best- decorated house in the region.

In addition to partnering with community groups, the council will also facilitate the Proserpine Carols by Candlelight at Pioneer Park in Proserpine this Friday, December 1.

The event will start at 6pm and carols will be performed by the Proserpine Citizen Band with a special visit by Santa courtesy of Proserpine Fire Brigade.

Residents should keep their animals inside or locked safely in their yards during the firework displays on December 3, 8 and 15.