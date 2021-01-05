Sarina couple win $10k top prize on instant scratch-it

The top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at newsXpress Sarina. Picture: Contributed

The top prize winning Instant Scratch-Its ticket was purchased at newsXpress Sarina. Picture: Contributed

A Sarina woman’s last-minute “little treat” for her husband at Christmas has landed the couple a $10,000 windfall.

The top prize-winning $1 Christmas Gift ticket instant scratch-it was bought at newsXpress Sarina and left the couple “in a state of disbelief” once they scratched the ticket to reveal the five-figure sum.

“When we scratched it we weren’t really sure if we’d actually won. We were in a state of disbelief, I think,” the woman said.

“We just couldn’t believe it. We asked a few of our friends and family to check it for us and everyone said it was real, but it still didn’t feel real.”

A subsequent return trip to the newsXpress Sarina soon confirmed their $10,000 payday.

“We’ve never won anything like that in our lives,” the woman said.

“My husband was pretty pleased he scored the top prize. It’s very nice.”

The couple plans to put their welcome winnings towards buying a new car.

Read more:

Queensland’s new luckiest lotto postcodes

‘Unbelievable’: Mackay woman’s $1.6m lotto win

NewsXpress Sarina owner Mark Petersen congratulated the couple and wished them happy hunting in their search for a new car.

“It’s such an awesome story, especially because it was given to the winner as a gift from his wife just around Christmas,” Mr Petersen said.

“We’re always quite lucky with big wins and hope we can sell more top prizes soon.”

In 2020, there were 177 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across The Lott’s jurisdictions, totalling more than $16 million in prizes.

Over the same period, Instant Scratch-Its players enjoyed more than 32.3 million wins across all prize tiers worth more than $281.17 million.

Subscriber benefits:

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription