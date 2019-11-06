Satan-obsessed boys slaughter schoolgirl

Ana Kriegel was sexually assaulted by a 14-year-old boy in front of his “voyeuristic” pal before the twisted pair killed her. She was discovered three days after she went missing on May 14, 2018, naked with more than 60 different injuries — including a ligature around her neck.

Warning: Graphic

Two Satan-obsessed schoolboys, who slaughtered a 14-year-old girl after luring her to an abandoned house in a brutal sex attack killing, have been jailed.

She was discovered three days after she went missing on May 14, 2018, naked with more than 60 different injuries - including a ligature around her neck.

Her 15-year-old killers, who legally can only be referred to as Boy A and Boy B, were today jailed at Dublin's Central Criminal Court.

The first was jailed for life with a review after 12 years after being found guilty of murder and serious sexual assault, while the second killer will spend 15 years in prison with a review after eight years.

Justice Paul McDermott said Ana's killing had resulted in a "lifelong sentence" for her parents.

Ana's distraught mum Geraldine last month spoke of her pain at losing her daughter at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin ahead of sentencing.

She described her daughter as "the love of our lives" and said she was "wild, wonderful, electric".

Geraldine, who adopted her from Russia when she was two, also described the "cold fear" of Ana being missing and knowing "something or someone prevented her coming home".

'LEFT TO ROT'

The mum said: "Nobody could understand the evil laying in wait for her. How could any child imagine in their worst nightmares the danger that lay ahead?

"She wanted to live and she was not permitted to do that. Our lives have been destroyed.

"Imagine the terror, the pain she endured. That will live with us all our lives.

"We lie awake at night thinking about when she realised she was going to be killed, the horrendous and sadistic violation of her pure and innocent body."

Distraught Geraldine spoke about how her daughter was "left to rot" for three days after vanishing - branding the grisly killing "unbearable" and "unhuman".

The mum also revealed how the happiest day of her and her husband's lives was when they were allowed to adopt Ana, who dreamt of opening a hotel.

A post mortem found Ana had been violently sexually assaulted and her cause of death was given as blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

The teen was lured to her death by the two boys.

KILLER TEEN 'SATAN-OBSESSED'

Jurors at Dublin's Central Criminal Court heard how Ana, who was bullied and desperate to make friends, was vulnerable and an easy target.

She had left the house believing she was going to meet a boy she liked but by the time her mum went searching for her 45 minutes later, she was already dead.

The teen had been taken on a 3km journey from her home by Boy B to the abandoned home where Boy A was lying in wait.

Once there, he launched into a sickening sex attack as Boy B watched "voyeuristically" before murdering her and dumping her naked body.

Cops searching Boy A's home later found a book with a "satanic pledge" and a set of homework club rules referring to a "Satanist cult".

He said the club had "cult rules" but they were just for fun and were not meant to be serious - with one stating: "No talking about Jesus or God, only Satan."

BLOODBATH

Blood-covered objects removed from the disused home included a 92cm-long wooden stick with a nail sticking out of both ends and a concrete block.

Officers also found blood on Ana's bra, which had been torn and badly damaged, with parts of the fabric pulled and stretched, and more blood on her leggings and underwear.

During the trial, both boys tried to pin blame on each other - with Boy B claiming he was "set up" by his pal.

But cops searching his home found adhesive tape that was the same brand found around Ana's neck.

Meanwhile, Boy A said he met Ana on May 14 but wasn't with her when she was reported missing about 8pm. He also said injuries he returned home with were caused by two men in the park.

But jurors in their six week trial saw through their lies and they were convicted in June after 14 hours and 25 minutes of deliberation.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.