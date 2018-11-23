Saturday night fever in Airlie Beach

CHANCE TO DANCE: West Coast Swing will be coming to Airlie Beach in December.

PUT on your dancing shoes, Airlie Beach - a new style of dancing is coming to town.

Whitsunday Social Dancing, a branch of Latin Madness Mackay and Airlie Beach, is bringing West Coast Swing to the region, featuring Sydney instructors Nathan Toussaint and Emma Collyer.

WCS, a smooth, low-impact partnered dance style with a Lindy Hop flavour, can be danced to any kind of music, at any level.

Latin Madness instructor Jane Streeter said West Coast Swing would be a good fit for the Whitsunday community.

"People say they just want to know what they're doing and be comfortable getting up and dancing,” she said.

"This event will be about fun people with a bit of a passion for the dance.

"We're trying to attract a whole heap of people who have never done dancing with us before to get involved in West Coast Swing.”

A weekend of workshops, titled From Zero to Hero to be held on December 1-2 have been designed to give Whitsunday social dancers an introduction to WCS.

No dancing skill or experience is necessary and a partner rotation system welcomes dancers who are flying solo.

While partnered dance can be perceived as intimidating, Ms Street said beginners can rest easy knowing everyone will be in the same boat.

"At this event, everyone is going to be a beginner. It's easy to be intimidated by people who have more experience, but at this event no one is going to know what they're doing,” she said.

"So be uncoordinated with everyone else and learn from people who are used to teaching from the very beginning.”

Saturday will wrap up with a dinner at La Marina, overlooking the Port of Airlie, followed by a Saturday night party at Vartamana Studio from 8.30pm.

Dinner guests must make their own reservation, but should say they are with the dancing group.

Weekly WCS classes will begin 2019 following the workshop in December.

Tickets for the workshop can be purchased at https://whitsundaytickets.

com.au/event/8215.

More information about the event can be found on Facebook or by contacting Jane Streeter on 0405118127.