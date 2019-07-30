Menu
‘Savage’ reason man couldn’t sleep

by Michael Hollan
30th Jul 2019 6:44 AM

 

There's nothing scarier than finding out that there's something in your house trying to kill you.

A Twitter user claimed he was having trouble breathing while he slept, so he set up a camera to see what was going on at night.

What he saw, however, was somehow both adorable and also terrifying - his cat sleeping on his face preventing him from breathing.

"I couldn't breathe when I slept so I installed a camera," Luis Navarro wrote alongside three pictures that show his cat caught in the act.

A man who couldn’t sleep set up a camera to find out why he was struggling to breathe in the night. Picture: Twitter / @stluis_htx
In the snaps, taken in a sinister black and white, his cat can be seen getting closer to his face until it eventually just sits directly on his face, blocking his nose and mouth. It's unclear if the cat is actively trying to murder him or just getting cozy, but it does look very comfortable in some of the photos.

When he discovered his cat was sleeping on his face he shared the photos online. Picture: Twitter / @stluis_htx
Twitter users were quick to respond, especially other cat owners. Some shared similar stories.

 

 

 

 

While some reasoned the cat was probably trying to kill him.

 

 

 

Another user shared a similar, if only slightly creepier story, writing:

 

 

But there were many who had more down to Earth explanations, suggesting exactly why the cat might be exhibiting the clingy behaviour.

 

 

 

 

Others called the cat's accidentally dangerous act "savage", "creepy" and even "brutal".

The post has clearly struck a cord with many, as the post has been liked by 1.5 million people and retweeted over 414,000 times.

But one person asked the pressing question many of us still want to know the answer to.

"You needed a camera to tell you an entire being was sitting on your face?"

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

Many have joked his pet is trying to 'murder' him. I mean, look at the eyes. Picture: Twitter / @stluis_htx
