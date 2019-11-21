SAVE OUR KIDS: Mackay flagged for youth intervention pilot

YOUTH PLAN: Mackay’s approach to tackling youth crime and alarming social issues could be used as a pilot study. Picture: Nicholas Falconer/ Sunshine Coast Daily

YOUTH PLAN: Mackay’s approach to tackling youth crime and alarming social issues could be used as a pilot study. Picture: Nicholas Falconer/ Sunshine Coast Daily

MACKAY’S approach to tackling youth crime and alarming social issues could be used as a pilot study to help other Queensland regions grappling with a youth crisis.

That is the bold idea being put forward by LNP candidate for Whitsunday Amanda Camm, who has called for a community approach to tackle five recommendations from The Unmet Needs of Youth report, developed by Mackay’s Regional Social Development Coalition.

The report revealed shocking survey results – 52.1 per cent of Mackay youth engaged in youth services reported skipping school and 10.4 per cent of this same group reported being a current or past drug dealer.

A further 12.5 per cent of the young people reported being involved in serious legal or criminal issues, including theft and assault.

Ms Camm called for government and community to come together to action the five recommendations of the report, which, if successful, could be emulated by regions like Townsville.

The recommendations include that RSDC facilitate collaboration to progress the work of the report; the consideration of a youth participation strategy; that agencies work together with RSDC to pursue financial avenues to progress the work; and that further investigation be undertaken.

YOUTH PLAN: The LNP’s candidate for the State seat of Whitsunday, Amanda Camm.

“Right now, what is happening in Townsville is very challenging,” Ms Camm said.

“If we can demonstrate what we can achieve here, hopefully at some point in the future that can help them.

“Other regions could be looking to our region, having identified and worked through what is a community-based solution.”

Shadow Youth Minister Stephen Bennett said Mackay-Whitsunday was in desperate need of a centralised youth support hub.

This was echoed by the report, which noted that while the Mackay region does have several small youth hubs, these are limited by space, staff and funding.

“The fact that there’s only four youth hubs (in the state) … I think we should really work with that and make sure the youth of the region get everything they deserve,” Mr Bennett said.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said she was supportive of the RSDC’s recommendations.

“I’m looking forward to continuing this work and making sure what we have here in Mackay is what our youth want and what service providers see as a necessity,” she said.

RSDC undertook the research project to understand the unmet needs of young people aged 12-25 in the Mackay region, particularly those who are at risk of, or are currently experiencing, disadvantage, marginalisation and disengagement.

The aim of the research was to collaboratively identify and analyse the regional needs of the young people.