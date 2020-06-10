SAVE THE DATE: Bowen Show Holiday pushed back

LONG WEEKEND: The Bowen Show holiday has been moved to August 18. PICTURE: Jordan Gilliland

THE Bowen show holiday has been moved to mid-August, however whether or not the show itself will go ahead this year remains up in the air.

The show holiday was originally scheduled for June 23 however, in today’s ordinary council meeting, councillors agreed unanimously to change the holiday to August 14.

The new date means residents of Bowen can enjoy a long weekend, rather than just a Tuesday off as was the case with the previous show holiday date.

However, Bowen Show president Mick Boyce said the change of date would not necessarily mean the show would go ahead.

“The story we’re being told at the moment, about a month ago, is that there won’t be any activity of more than 500 people until the end of the year,” he said.

“We haven’t been told any different to that.

“We haven’t been given permission to run a show yet.”

Mayor Andrew Willcox hoped moving the show day to allow for a long weekend would help draw visitors to the region.

“Now this is a long weekend people will be able to hopefully travel in our region and support each other and spend some money,” he said.

The Proserpine show day will remain on June 19, as will the Collinsville show day on November 3.