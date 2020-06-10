Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LONG WEEKEND: The Bowen Show holiday has been moved to August 18. PICTURE: Jordan Gilliland
LONG WEEKEND: The Bowen Show holiday has been moved to August 18. PICTURE: Jordan Gilliland
News

SAVE THE DATE: Bowen Show Holiday pushed back

Laura Thomas
10th Jun 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bowen show holiday has been moved to mid-August, however whether or not the show itself will go ahead this year remains up in the air.

The show holiday was originally scheduled for June 23 however, in today’s ordinary council meeting, councillors agreed unanimously to change the holiday to August 14.

The new date means residents of Bowen can enjoy a long weekend, rather than just a Tuesday off as was the case with the previous show holiday date.

However, Bowen Show president Mick Boyce said the change of date would not necessarily mean the show would go ahead.

“The story we’re being told at the moment, about a month ago, is that there won’t be any activity of more than 500 people until the end of the year,” he said.

“We haven’t been told any different to that.

“We haven’t been given permission to run a show yet.”

Mayor Andrew Willcox hoped moving the show day to allow for a long weekend would help draw visitors to the region.

“Now this is a long weekend people will be able to hopefully travel in our region and support each other and spend some money,” he said.

The Proserpine show day will remain on June 19, as will the Collinsville show day on November 3.

bowen show bowen show holiday coronavirus restrictions events cancelled long weekend
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Photo comp celebrates ‘heart and soul’ of region

        premium_icon Photo comp celebrates ‘heart and soul’ of region

        News NQ Dry Tropics are holding a competition for residents to submit the best snaps of Collinsville and Bowen.

        Why shark attacks should not deter us from the beach

        premium_icon Why shark attacks should not deter us from the beach

        Environment Australia's oceans are a far safer environment than our roads

        Advocates slam adoption as child safety fix

        premium_icon Advocates slam adoption as child safety fix

        News Other options that have 'far lesser risks'

        State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        premium_icon State ‘does not admit’ border closures causing hardship

        News Renegade business owners will try to force government's hand