Saving the environment one bag at a time

5th Mar 2017 5:01 PM
CLEAN: Jacquie Sheils and Cath Campbell at Conway Beach for Clean Up Australia Day.
CLEAN: Jacquie Sheils and Cath Campbell at Conway Beach for Clean Up Australia Day.

WITH gloves on tight and bags in hands, Whitsunday residents helped do their bit for the environment by taking part in Clean Up Australia Day on today.

Supported by Reef Catchments and Whitsunday Catchment Landcare, coordinator of the event, Cath Campbell said two sites had been set up at Conway Beach and Wilson Beach.

"We chose Conway because it is a frequently visited site, has a lot of recreational value and it's got quite a high profile in the Whitsundays,” she said.

"It's great to encourage people to get out and have a look around and see the impact rubbish has on the environment.”

Other sites included were in Cannonvale and Proserpine.

Later on in the day, volunteer for Clean Up Australia Day, Barry Nolan delivered a speech about feral cats and the impact they had on the environment.

Ms Campbell said the most common form of rubbish picked up was plastic "in all its forms”.

"Plastic is persistent in the environment and it breaks down,” she said.

"(The plastic) breaks down to very fine particles - so fine they can be ingested by muscles and oysters.”

To get involved with Whitsunday Catchment Landcare contact 0408 187 944 or coordinator@ whitsundayland care.org.au.

Topics:  clean up australia day reef catchments whitsunday catchment landcare whitsundays

