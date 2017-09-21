Saving the Magnificent Seven

Renee Tucker with one of the Magnificent Seven who is up for adoption, Highway, last week.

THE story of the Magnificent Seven winds hand-in-hand with Bowen Collinsville Whitsundays Pet Rescue.

Not the adventure heroes of the Wild West, these heroes are based right here in the Whitsundays.

These seven are abandoned Arab-bull puppies found in a bin.

The puppies have gone to foster carers across the Whitsundays to care for them until they find their new families and 'forever homes'.

Sadly, the Magnificent Seven's story is not a singular occurrence as Cyclone Debbie adds homeless pets to her legacy.

BCWPR foster co-ordinator for Airlie Beach Renee Tucker said the organisation was fostering such a large quantity of animals because people relocating could not bring their pets with them.

"Fences were blown down and especially dogs who aren't used to being on a chain are slipping their collars and escaping,” she said. "We get a lot of our animals from the general public and give them to foster families until they are adopted.

"We have a strict no euthanasia policy unless it is strongly recommended by a vet for medical reasons.

"The adoption process with us takes a few weeks because we meet the families and see the environment where our animals will be living.

"There are only two registered pet rescues between Mackay and Townsville so it's really important we have the support of the community to keep operating.”

For Renee, it isn't just a love for animals that's motivating her.

"My son is autistic and fostering animals and bonding with them has really helped him,” she said.

"It's about helping and making a difference and giving animals a second chance at life.

"Our organisation funds all the animals' care and works together to support the foster carers.

"A lot of people want to have a pet and you would be looking off the bat at about $1000 for the first six months with vaccinations and desexing etc.”

"For $350 with us you have all of those things already taken care of, the animals are socialised around families and other animals and some even have some basic manners.”

But they can't do it alone, funds to support the organisations cause comes from tins, raffles and donations..

But what about those Magnificent Seven?

After a lot of love and nurturing they are back on their feet with tails wagging, waiting to find new homes.

For more, visit the group's Facebook page.

