SAVINGS: Best fuel deals in the Whitsundays

THE average price of petrol in the Whitsundays sits at 141.7 cents/litre according to Motor Mouth.

Penny pinchers wanting to nab a bargain will be pleased to know of the six petrol stations dotted along Shute Harbour Rd, two are supplying fuel under 140cents/litre.

Newly opened Liberty Oil is selling unleaded petrol for 137.9 cents/litre but the premium and diesel varieties are on par with other service stations around town.

United Petroleum at Whitsunday Plaza has the cheapest fuel with E10 selling for 137.7 cents/litre - four cents cheaper than the region's average.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said it was common for new retailers to open with a low price to attract customers.

"If other sites compete, and match or offer even lower prices, prices tend to stay low,” Ms Ross told the Whitsunday Times.

She added that this appeared to be the case in the Whitsundays with United undercutting the new Liberty site by 0.2 cents.

Brent crude oil has hit record high prices for 2019, and Ms Ross said when considering the increase in oil price, the retail price for unleaded petrol in the Whitsunday region was reasonable.

"We'd encourage motorists to fill up at servos selling unleaded for 141cents or under,” she said.

'FUEL' UP

Diesel: United Petroleum at 141.7 cents/litre

E10: United Petroleum at 137.7 cents/litre

Premium: United Petroleum at 139.7 cents/litre