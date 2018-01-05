Saxon ups funk factor

SKILLED: Aaron Saxon will take the stage at Anchor Bar.

SKILLED: Aaron Saxon will take the stage at Anchor Bar. McCann

THIS Saturday afternoon Anchor Bar has it all: a stunning view, a menu which doesn't shut during the day and of course, great live music.

Kiwi musician Aaron Saxon returns to Airlie Beach with funk band Jacquzzi Masterpiece but will play solo this Saturday afternoon at Anchor Bar from 3pm to 6pm.

As usual, Anchor Bar has free entry and owner Joshua Knutson encouraged not just music lovers to come along but anyone who wants to complement an afternoon beer with chilled vibes.

"Our kitchen opens 11am and goes until 8.30pm without shutting so you can always get food,” Mr Knutson said.

"Anyone who dines in

can make use of the pool

and spa.

"Aaron is a returning musician and plays funky, reggae-style music and the crowds normally love it.”

Saxon is a multi- instrumentalist, vocalist and composer who has been performing professionally since the age of 18.

He has worked in all aspects of the music industry, playing for television, radio, concerts and various albums.

He studied music at Queensland University of Technology and has been a professional music tutor since the age of 21, working for Guitar World and Kids on Keys in Australia, providing personal tuition, and founding the Mauao Performing Arts Centre

in Mount Maunganui in

New Zealand.

Saxon has been endorsed by worldwide guitar companies Ibanez, Peavey, and Line6 and has been conducted nationwide

guitar clinics for these companies.

He adds Anchor Bar to a list of huge venues around Australia including ANZ Stadium Brisbane, Jupiter's Casino Gold Coast, The Metro Sydney, Melbourne Exhibition Centre, Matarangi Beach Estates New Zealand and Broadbeach Blues Festival.

multi-talent

WHO: Aaron Saxon live music

WHEN: Sunday, January 7, 3-6pm

WHERE: Anchor Bar, Airlie Beach, 5 Golden Orchid Drive

COST: Free