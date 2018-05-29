Say G'day to Discovery Parks

The picturesque countryside of the Whitsundays have attracted new operators to Jubilee Pocket as Discovery Parks acquired Airlie Cove Resort and Caravan Park.

The deal follows Discovery Parks' recent acquisition of the Top Parks brand which has created the largest network of holiday parks in Australia and the largest loyalty program: G'day Rewards.

Discovery Parks CEO Grant Wilckens said the acquisition was a strategic investment in the globally recognised Whitsundays where strong demand for accommodation is forecast beyond 2020.

"The Airlie Cove Resort and Caravan Park is a beautiful family holiday destination with the largest resort pool in Airlie Beach, water slides, mini golf and an outdoor cinema,” Mr Wilckens said.

"It compliments our resorts in Coolwaters Yeppoon, Fraser Coast and Byron Bay providing high quality accommodation options for customers travelling the coastal route.”

The resort has a total of 56 cabins and 80 caravan sites in a prime position as a key connection point in the coastal route between the Whitsundays and Brisbane. Most of the resort's domestic visitors come from outside the 400km radius that traditionally supply parks, providing room for growth.

The park has approval to build another four cabin or safari tents and there are opportunities to grow repeat visitation with referrals from parks within the network.

"It's in a wonderful part of the world near the sailing paradise of the Whitsundays which is becoming globally recognised as one of the world leading tropical island and marine leisure holiday destinations,” Mr Wilckens said.

"It's already a lovely resort but there's potential for further development and considerable revenue upside with Discovery Parks' dynamic pricing model.”

_________________________________________________________________________