Menu
Login
Don't fall for this tax scam.
Don't fall for this tax scam. Contributed
Crime

SCAM ALERT: That email is not from the tax office

19th Jun 2018 4:39 PM | Updated: 20th Jun 2018 8:26 AM

IT'S taxtime and police are warning people to be vigilant about tax scams.

Richmond Police District posted the warning to Facebook: "It's almost tax time, so keep an eye out for scam emails and texts pretending to be from the Australian Taxation Office".

"Not all of them are as easy to detect as the rookie efforts pictured. The ATO will never send a text or email asking for personal information, or to pay a fee for a refund."

So be aware, and don't be scammed out of your hard-earned money.

australian tax office editors picks northern rivers crime tax scam
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Whitsunday colours fly in Indonesian AFL comp

    Whitsunday colours fly in Indonesian AFL comp

    News The Whitsunday Bald Eagles football jerseys were worn with pride in Indonesia last weekend at the annual Bali Masters 9's competition.

    Prison sentence for unlicensed driver

    Prison sentence for unlicensed driver

    News Fourth time caught in four years for Mandalay man

    Brahmans edged out by Tigers after second half fight-back

    Brahmans edged out by Tigers after second half fight-back

    News Brahmans edged out by Tigers after second half fight-back.

    Punch thrown in SNP

    Punch thrown in SNP

    News The court heard Hansen was also given two other infringement notices

    Local Partners