SCAM: Bowen residents warned

BOWEN Police are warning residents to be vigilant as they have received a report about a scam that could affect businesses, individuals and the elderly.

The scam is sometimes referred to as an asphalt, pavement or driveway scam, where individuals approach businesses or individuals and offer discounted work on driveways.

Police say the scammers may claim they have just finished a job nearby and have spare material left over.

They will then request cash and either any work done is usually of a very low quality or they leave without doing anything.

The main targets for this type of scam are businesses and the elderly, with scammers having been known to use aggressive sales techniques to get people to agree to employing them.

If anyone believes they have been approached by someone involved in these activities or that they may have been a victim, they are encouraged to phone Bowen Police Station on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.