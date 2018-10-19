Scammer made a 'terrible mistake', then asks for $6000

Police are warning people to be aware of the latest scam.

A PHONE scammer has gained access to a woman's web cam on her computer in an attempt to steal $6000 from her.

Senior Constable David Henderson of Richmond Police District said the new and disturbing type of fraud has emerged in the Northern Rivers, one we all need to be aware of.

He said on October 12 the victim in this matter received a phone call from 'Kevin White' who said he was from 'Telstra'.

He said the victim was in credit on her account by $60 and he wanted to reimburse her. The victim was instructed to open her online banking and provide him with the last three digits of her account.

The victim saw that Kevin had transferred $6000 into her account rather than $60.

Kevin said that he had made a terrible mistake and he would lose his job over his transfer error.

He asked the victim to send him $6000 from various post offices and to post the money to him in Thailand.

The victim was also instructed to send him 20 itunes cards.

He said: "Do not tell anyone what they are for and if anyone ask just tell them you are buying them for a friend".

She made inquiries at stores about buying cards and was advised by staff that it was a scam.

Police worked out that the $6000 transferred was actually out of her own account, and it seems that Kevin was also utilising her webcam to watch her.

It would appear that the victim has inadvertently downloaded Malware which gave Kevin control over her computer.

Thankfully the victim in this matter did not lose any money, but local police are investigating similar scam where a local person lost several thousand dollars.

Points to remember: