TIME TO ACT: Dawson MP George Christensen and Bowen Chamber of Commerce chairman Bruce Hedditch are tired of Bowen locals having to travel long distances to undertake CT scans.
Scan of the times

by Kyle Evans
9th Mar 2019 4:00 PM

MEMBER for Dawson George Christensen has challenged the State Government to improve Bowen's health services or risk Federal interference.

In a visit to Bowen last week, Mr Christensen said the absence of a CT scanner at Bowen Hospital was forcing locals to travel hundreds of kilometres.

He said patients were travelling as far as Townsville, Mackay and in extreme cases Brisbane to receive treatment.

"The state gets mega millions in funding in terms of GST revenue and additional hospital funding from the Federal Government, plus their own taxes and revenue raising measures from mining royalties, and yet they can't find the ability to get a simple CT scanner in this region,” he said.

"I'm here to call on the State Government to pull their finger out and get proper facilities here at Bowen Hospital and if they don't act very soon we will act as a Federal Government in doing this for them.”

Mr Christensen said it was a mandate of the State Government to provide hospital services for regional communities.

He said if it doesn't get done quickly he's willing to look at "anything” to try and get this service, which could include making a pledge at the upcoming federal election.

"People want to stay in their community, there is a hospital here and they should have access to these services,” he said.

Bowen Chamber of Commerce chairman Bruce Hedditch, who raised the issue with Mr Christensen, said the community sees two to three people per day referred to other centres for CT scans.

He said many of these people were being sent by ambulance, taking resources away from the community.

"It's a critical need and the government is not treating Bowen fairly by not allocating the resources because they're getting the funding but not allocating it fairly across the state,” he said.

Mr Hedditch said basic medical services played an important role in industrial development and bringing new businesses and families to town.

"This is a prime example that if you haven't got the resources at a hospital to service a community you're not going to get new industries and families coming,” he said.

The State Government was approached for comment.

　

