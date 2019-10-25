Scare factor to add extra thrills on ninja course

Deb Brugger and Aaron Barton are ready to scare visitors at the Night of Frights at BIG4 Whitsundays Tropical Eco Resort in Flametree on November 2.

EVIL clowns and spooky brides will be among the plethora of characters ready to scare those brave enough to take on a scary ninja course challenge in Flametree on November 2.

BIG4 Whitsundays Tropical Eco Resort is holding a Night of Frights from 5-8pm for both its guests and residents as part of Halloween week festivities.

Activities earlier in the evening will include Halloween games such as an eyeball hunt, a lucky dip and pin the spider on the web.

All those who attend will also be able to use the park's jumping pillow, swimming pool and new inflatable ninja obstacle course.

Time trials on the ninja course will also be held for those who want to pit their skills against each other.

There will also be prizes for those in the best Halloween costumes.

From 7pm, the scary factor will ramp up as a smoke machine pumps smoke into the ninja course.

In a concept similar to a haunted house, the park's staff will dress up in their scary best and jump out at older children as they take on the course.

The park's cafe will also be open during the Night of Frights to help stave off any hunger that being scared causes.

The event is only $15 for children, and adults will be granted free entry with their child.

As part of Halloween activities, the park will also screen the movie Maleficent on its outdoor cinema on Friday, November 1, from 6.30pm.

Entry for the movie night is free.

