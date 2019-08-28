Scary shopping centre encounter caught on video

A BRISBANE mother has posted a video of a man staring at her alongside a warning saying he had followed her and her young son into the women's toilets at a large shopping centre.

Claudia Rocha, 33, who posted the warning on Facebook late Tuesday, wrote the man allegedly followed herself and her three-year-old son into Westfield Chermside on Gympie Road, until she started to record a video of him.

"This guy just followed Jordan and me from my car and into the female toilets where he stood starring at us at the cubicle door and then waited outside and continued to follow us back down the corridor till this video was taken," she wrote.

"I pulled into the carpark and saw him walking towards the car but just thought he was going to the shops. Luckily Jordan unbuckled himself from his seat and climbed to the front and got out of my door because when I shut the door and looked up he was standing at Jordan's door staring in."

A screenshot of a warning posted to Facebook about a man who allegedly followed a woman and her young son around a shopping centre. Picture: Facebook

Miss Rocha, 33, told The Courier Mail she had just picked her son up from daycare and was stopping into the shops for a doughnut when Jordan had to go to the toilet.

She said she realised the man was following her before they even got inside the shopping centre.

"I walked around the poles outside to see if he was following me, and he walked my every move," she said.

"The worst part was he just had the creepiest smirk on his face ever, like he was on something or not all there.

"I just had the worst feeling but then thought 'don't be silly, that's not going to happen, we're in Chermside'."

A still image from a video of a man who allegedly followed a woman and her son around a shopping centre. Picture: Claudia Roche/Facebook

Miss Rocha said she first made sure there were other women in the toilets and left the cubicle door open as she helped her son, to ensure others knew the man was not with them.

"I was crouched over helping him pull his pants up and I looked around and he was just standing at the cubicle door, staring down at us. I could have touched him" she said.

"I said 'excuse me,' to which the ladies washing their hands saw the man and started walking towards us."

The real estate agent said the man then left while the other women in the toilets huddled around her and Jordan as they walked outside, but the man allegedly kept following them.

The women rang PoliceLink and the shopping centre security.

Claudia Rocha was frightened after a man allegedly followed her and her 3-year-old son into the toilets of a shopping centre Tuesday. Picture: Ray White Aspley

"He must have overheard us trying to get help as he just stopped and that's when we started filming to get his image," Miss Rocha said.

"The whole time we were filming, he was standing there staring."

Jordan Rocha, 3. Picture: Claudia Rocha/Facebook

A woman, who asked not to be named, has since commented on the warning post, which has been shared more than 1000 times and received more than 700 comments in 12 hours, saying she knew the man and has alleged that he was mentally ill.

"Hey everyone, as I'm aware this is my partner's brother, he's mentally sick and from the looks of this video he hasn't taken his medication, he's only just come out of a psych ward!," she wrote.

"His family hasn't seen him for a long time but please, if you see him contact the police and ambulance so he doesn't hurt himself or put anyone in this position again and can get the help he needs.

"Please message me on behalf of his family if you see anything else."