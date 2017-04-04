Scary wait for new mum

Alannah Dyson gave birth to Jai with husband Wade and first daughter Jaya Dyson.

AS ALANNAH Dyson's waters broke she was confronted with a scary scenario.

The new Cannonvale mum impacted by Cyclone Debbie had no phone, no power, no water and her fence blew into her car tire, slashing it.

As the tire was changed, Alannah and her husband Wade drove to her mum's house so they could contact the hospital.

With flood waters making travel to the hospital impossible, a nearby Cannonvale midwife was able to check on Alannah.

As the low tide came the ambulance was able take the window of opportunity to get Alannah to the hospital.

Jai Raymond Dyson was born on March 31, weighing a healthy 7.7 pounds.