Schluter, Fox set to push claims for medals

POOLSIDE: Liam Schluter.
POOLSIDE: Liam Schluter.
Steele Taylor
by

SWIMMING: Sunshine Coasters Liam Schluter and Daniel Fox are expected to be amid the thick of the action in the men's S14 200m freestyle at the Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

The former is the reigning national title holder and the latter is the event's defending champion.

Kawana Waters athlete Schluter, 19, is expected to benefit from concerted focus on the event.

He featured in all disciplines at the Rio Olympics two years ago but this will be his only outing on the Gold Coast.

"We don't have to worry about the four strokes, so it makes a bit easier,” his coach Michael Sage said.

"We've just been focused on the freestyle preparation.”

Fifth at the Rio Paralympics, the 19-year-old clocking 1:56.69 to win the Australian title at the Gold Coast last month, when Fox finished fourth.

The University of the Sunshine Coast-trained 26-year-old swimmer won at Glasgow in a then-world record 1:57.16.

He will also benefit from a focus on one race, after competing in three at Rio, where he claimed bronze.

But the pair are also expected to face threats from elsewhere, including England's Thomas Hamer.

The 19-year-old rising star was the silver medallist at Glasgow, as a 15-year-old, and he was also second at Rio.

The final is expected to be held on Thursday night.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

