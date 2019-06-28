School awash with colour and kindness

THE COLOUR OF KINDNESS: Youngsters at St Catherine's College dressed in rainbow colours for B Kinder Day on Wednesday.

THE COLOUR OF KINDNESS: Youngsters at St Catherine's College dressed in rainbow colours for B Kinder Day on Wednesday. Contributed

ST CATHERINE'S College was awash with rainbow colours on Wednesday as students took part in B Kinder Day.

Named after former student Billie Kinder, who tragically died in an accident in 2016, aged 12, the day is about spreading kindness. ans showing students they have the capacity to make a difference in the world.

Students at the school dressed in rainbow colours for the day, while children in Years Prep to 2 made kindness cards they will hand out at Proserpine's nursing home and hospital today.

Principal Mel Scherwitzel said she felt the day was important.

"The day is a tribute to Billie, reminding us all that we have the capacity to care and to love others, to empathise with those in need and to create a ripple of happiness within our community,” she said.

"I think Billie's legacy encouraging us to engage in regular acts of kindness is something that should not be dedicated to just one day but to live this out daily.”

Assistant principal of religious education Dianne Stevens remembers Billie's time at the school.

"I remember Billie as being a caring and enthusiastic student, who had the knack of lighting up the classroom with her bright breezy personality,” she said.

"She became a much-valued member of our college community as she was a well-rounded student - it didn't matter that she was the best with her school work, what mattered the most was her willingness to do her best and her exemplary behaviour. In fact, in Year 4 Billie was one of our SRC members.”