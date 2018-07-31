School bus rear-ended at notorious Bruce Hwy intersection

The VW Caddy van that rear-ended a school bus at the corner of the Bruce Hwy and Alf Casey Rd.

The VW Caddy van that rear-ended a school bus at the corner of the Bruce Hwy and Alf Casey Rd. John Casey

FEARS of an accident on the Bruce Hwy at the O'Connell River were validated yesterday afternoon when a school bus was rear ended by a southbound van.

About 4pm the bus departing Proserpine with six school children aboard slowed down and stopped to give way to northbound on-coming traffic near Alf Casey Rd.

The bus stop at Alf Casey Rd is the termination point of the school bus service, where parents meet school children who then continue their journey to Midge Point and Bloomsbury.

John Casey stands at the corner of Alf Casey Rd and the Bruce Hwy at the O'connell River. Peter Carruthers

Witness to the incident, John Casey, who operates a cane farm near the intersection, said it was the noise of the impact that alerted him to the crash.

"There was a hell of a bang and this guy has run straight into the back of him,” he said.

"We are just glad it was not a semi-trailer that ran up his a--e, that would have been catastrophic.”

Proserpine Police confirmed the 23-year-old Blacks Beach man driving the van was taken by ambulance to Proserpine Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

None of the children were injured, but Mr Casey said they were "a bit upset”.

In September last year Mr Casey warned about the danger at the intersection and was backed by the Member for Whitsunday, Jason Costigan, who spearheaded a petition calling on the State Government to add a turning lane off the highway.

Six children travelling on the school bus were not injured in the collision. John Casey

At the time a spokesperson for the Department of Main Roads and Transport said it was aware of community "concerns”.

Ten months ago DTMR said the intersection had been "identified” for potential "upgrades” and "this will be progressed as funding becomes available” but nothing has yet been done.

Mr Casey said near misses at the intersection "happened all the time” and called on the State Government to take action.

"We just had a heap of cane cut here and the boys said how scary it was turning off the highway,” he said.

Mr Casey said in 2012 the road was widened to make room for the turning lane, six years later no safety improvements have been made.

Proserpine Police officer in charge, Alan Davis said he was not aware of any other crashes at the intersection and attributed the accident to the driver being distracted.

Senior Sergeant Davis said in 2015, driver distraction contributed to 25 fatalities on Queensland roads.

"The driver and passengers on the bus were extremely lucky that serious injuries were not caused,” he said.

"Proserpine Police would like to remind drivers to keep their eyes on the road.”