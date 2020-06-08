Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic photo of a fire truck
Generic photo of a fire truck
News

School call out: Fire crews resolve incident at Bowen High

Anna Wall
by
8th Jun 2020 1:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews were called to Bowen State High School after reports of a gas leak this afternoon.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said they received a call about 1:30pm, reporting a gas leak behind one of the buildings on Argyle Park Rd. 

Two emergency fire crews were dispatched as well as police and ambulance services. 

The gas leak was identified and turned off approximately 1 minute after the fire crew arrived at the scene. 

Subsequently, all other emergency services were no longer required at the scene. 


 

bowen high fire crews fire incident
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Bowen Sporting Hall of Fame 2020 inductee named

        premium_icon REVEALED: Bowen Sporting Hall of Fame 2020 inductee named

        News The local Bowen resident was quietly modest after hearing he had been named this year’s 2020 inductee

        Explosion forces road closure west of Mackay

        premium_icon Explosion forces road closure west of Mackay

        Rural A scheduled explosion will force the closure of Bowen Developmental Rd tomorrow

        Investigators to look at Bowen house fire

        premium_icon Investigators to look at Bowen house fire

        News The cause of Saturday’s blaze which ‘extensively damaged’ the property is currently...

        Christensen’s bold plan to revive Whitsundays tourism

        premium_icon Christensen’s bold plan to revive Whitsundays tourism

        Travel Coronavirus has decimated international tourism to the region.