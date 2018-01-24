School chips in to help Clipper racers

THE Cannonvale State School did its bit to help out Clipper crews at the weekend when the school's multi-purpose hall was used as a temporary sail repair workshop.

Hyde Sails supplies the entire Clipper Round the World sail wardrobe and also delivers an expert sail technician who travels with the fleet to make running repairs.

Head of Global Communications, Julia Fry said the teams were given a crash course in sail repairs by Hyde Sails' yacht manager, Martin Newman.

"He supplies them with training leading up to the race and support in port and for the major repairs he will help them do it,” she said.

Running repairs to Clipper fleet sails at the Cannonvale State School.

"If they do it all themselves that's fine but if the damage is so bad that they have to send them off to a sail locker they get charged for it and that means penalty points come off their race tally.

For every 500 pounds spent on equipment repairs, one point is deducted from the boat's race tally.

And for sail repairs, teams lose two points for every 1000 pounds spent.

Ms Fry said the 11-strong fleet of Clipper 70s came equipped with sewing machines and sail repair hardware and could also make running repairs while on the water.

"Which is pretty intense when the boat is heeled. And when it is so hot down below it adds another layer of difficulty to it.

The Cannonvale State School allowed the use of the multi-purpose hall.

"But once they get into port we find them a space where they can furl the sails right out and it is brilliant here that we have been able to use the school while they are on school holidays.”

Principal Angie Kelly said she was approached by the race and was only too happy to oblige.

"I just allowed them to use it. They did all the work,” she said.

"These people are amazing and we are happy to help wherever we can.”

Ms Kelly said later this week students may get to meet Bessie the Badger who is travelling with Clipper sailor Caitlin Lise.

Bessie has to be one of the best travelled badgers of all time and has her own online blog.

Ms Kelly said it would be a great chance for Cannonvale State School students to engage with the Clipper race and learn about the places Bessie has been.